$0.21 EPS Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.24. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. 18,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,391. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

