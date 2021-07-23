$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE PGTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.00. 6,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.08. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 392.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 124.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

