-$0.35 EPS Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

CHEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.07. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,571 shares of company stock worth $11,784,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $9,774,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

