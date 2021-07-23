$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. Titan Machinery reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TITN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.78.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

