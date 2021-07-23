$0.51 EPS Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.48. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. 115,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

