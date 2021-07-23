-$0.60 EPS Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,597. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $506.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 32.60.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

