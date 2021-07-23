-$0.60 EPS Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,597. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $506.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 32.60.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.