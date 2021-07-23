-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WVE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of WVE stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

