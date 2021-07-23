$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. Semtech reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,939,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 6,337.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Semtech by 13.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 36.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $223,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.