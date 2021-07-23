-$0.77 EPS Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will report ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Viad reported earnings per share of ($2.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth $27,254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 5,571.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 619,713 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,326,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,131,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $933.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.04. Viad has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

