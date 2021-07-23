$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings of $2.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $9.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $171.28 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $148.88 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,560,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 482,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

