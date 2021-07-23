$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. ModivCare posted earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.76. 30,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,324. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $184.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $97,000.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.