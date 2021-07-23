$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to report sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

NYSE:CPB opened at $44.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,997,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,490,000 after acquiring an additional 92,018 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,686,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,059,000 after acquiring an additional 305,260 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

