100,000 Shares in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Acquired by Lion Point Capital LP

Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Artius Acquisition comprises about 0.2% of Lion Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lion Point Capital LP owned 0.11% of Artius Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $17,188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,469 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,406,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,496 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $9,448,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,575,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ AACQ opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.01.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker acquired 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artius Acquisition Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

