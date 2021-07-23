$104.87 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to report $104.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.01 million. Perion Network reported sales of $60.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $408.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $422.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $480.01 million, with estimates ranging from $467.60 million to $490.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,897,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 3,825.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 423,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 291,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 246,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

PERI remained flat at $$18.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,781. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $621.82 million, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

