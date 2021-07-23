12 West Capital Management LP Cuts Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

12 West Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160,935 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $37,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLT. Citigroup increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,395. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

