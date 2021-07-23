142,000 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Purchased by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000.

OTCMKTS CFVIU remained flat at $$10.02 on Friday. 75 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,196. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

