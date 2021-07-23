145,985 Shares in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Purchased by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 51,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

