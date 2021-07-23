$149.00 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report $149.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.83 million. WesBanco reported sales of $151.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $591.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.35 million to $600.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $572.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.28 million to $580.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045 over the last ninety days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.