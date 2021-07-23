150,361 Shares in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 150,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EJFAU. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,292,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,950,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,463,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,462,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,371,000.

Shares of EJFAU opened at $9.96 on Friday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

