1,531 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $308.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $310.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.96. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.11, a PEG ratio of 108.17 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,021. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.