1,531 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $308.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $310.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.96. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.11, a PEG ratio of 108.17 and a beta of 0.85.
In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,021. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.
DocuSign Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Featured Article: Treasury Bonds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.