1,550 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Acquired by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.60. 370,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,365,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.92. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($9.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. increased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.