15,898 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

