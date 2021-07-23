$17.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to report $17.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.43 billion and the highest is $17.90 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $72.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.50 billion to $73.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $74.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.00 billion to $76.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.21. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.54.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

