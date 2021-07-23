1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.19. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 18.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

