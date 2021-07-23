2,347 Shares in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCII. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $54.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.64. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

