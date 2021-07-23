25,000 Shares in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) Purchased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of ARKIU opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

