280,070 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Acquired by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 280,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,939,000. Ventas accounts for 0.9% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,655,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Ventas by 427.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,037 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $48,006,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Ventas by 44.6% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,425,000 after purchasing an additional 672,800 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

