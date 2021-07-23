28,587 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $37.35.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

