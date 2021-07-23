311 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 71.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

CTAS stock opened at $391.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $282.69 and a 12 month high of $392.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.