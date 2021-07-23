34,518 Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 122.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of BRBR opened at $31.21 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

