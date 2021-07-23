34,594 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Green Plains by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period.

In other Green Plains news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPRE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $33.41 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

