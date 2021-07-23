37,000 Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 79,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $50.02 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $56.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

