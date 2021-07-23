3,791 Shares in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the first quarter worth $495,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the first quarter worth $313,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of EHang by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the first quarter worth $492,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

EH opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -116.66 and a beta of 0.42. EHang Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $129.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

