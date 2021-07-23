3,963 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Purchased by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of APA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.76.

NASDAQ APA traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 195,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,600. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.14. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -301.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.