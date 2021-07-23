42,319 Shares in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 42,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huize in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUIZ stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Huize Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.70 million, a P/E ratio of 124.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $112.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Huize from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

