435 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

Shares of RH stock opened at $675.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $660.69. RH has a fifty-two week low of $277.02 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

