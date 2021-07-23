44,549 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Bought by Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $1,477,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 40.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Teradata by 165.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Teradata by 23.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,390. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 490.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDC. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.