489 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,183 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $87,806,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

EXPE stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

