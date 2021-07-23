$5.22 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post sales of $5.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Arvinas posted sales of $5.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $21.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $23.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.53 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $22.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%.

Several research firms have commented on ARVN. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.13.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

ARVN traded up $10.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.46. The stock had a trading volume of 55,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,970. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

