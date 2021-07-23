50,000 Shares in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOREU. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $140,000.

Shares of FOREU stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.25.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

