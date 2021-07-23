$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will announce sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $390,000.00. Dyadic International reported sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $2.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 million to $2.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.67 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $14.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 132,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $508,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $285,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,008 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. 19.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DYAI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,668. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.60.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

