5,816 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,816 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,889,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,068,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 797,837 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.82) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

