5,843 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Humana by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,106,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $463.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $442.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

