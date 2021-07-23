5,843 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Humana by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,106,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HUM opened at $463.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $442.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.
In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
