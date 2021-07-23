70,627 Shares in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of ASAXU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

