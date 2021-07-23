75,000 Shares in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Artius Acquisition by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Artius Acquisition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Artius Acquisition by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AACQ opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.01.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Charles Drucker purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Artius Acquisition Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AACQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.