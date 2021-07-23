75,000 Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAQC. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,425,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Shares of VAQC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

