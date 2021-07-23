79,732 Shares in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

Shares of GBOX stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. GreenBox POS has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.84.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative net margin of 100.06% and a negative return on equity of 145.10%.

GreenBox POS Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.