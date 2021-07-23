8,755 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,114,000 after acquiring an additional 610,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 148,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $408,766.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,765 shares in the company, valued at $941,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,635. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

