8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.27.

EGHT has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

EGHT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,198. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,436.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,359. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

