9,947 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.82.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $191.61. 9,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

